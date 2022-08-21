Lore set for County Derry Homecoming Concert next month

Lore will perform in Limavady next month,
Local Band Lore are set to bring their show back to the Roe Valley Arts Centre this September.
The band will be collaborating with the Dungiven Community Choir in what promises to be an evening of great music and songs.
Lore are just off the back of a trip to Kansas, USA, for the International Showcase Folk Alliance and have recently played the Grand Opera House, Belfast.
With concerts in Derry’s Guildhall and Belfast’s Waterfront next year, Lore are thrilled to be kicking off another run of concerts in Limavady.
The bands lead singer Carolann can’t wait for the shows to start.
“We are so excited to be playing the Roe Valley Arts Centre again. We released our EP there a few years ago and have always had a wonderful audience each time we have played there. We are especially excited about joining the Dungiven Community Choir who will add another dimension to our setlist,” she said.
Lore play the Roe Valley Arts Centre on Saturday, September 24 at 8pm.
For a full list of Lore concerts visit: www.loreband.com
