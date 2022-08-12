Search

12 Aug 2022

Foyle MLA calls for progress on vacant Meenan Square site

Foyle MLA calls for progress on vacant Meenan Square site

Redevelopment delayed - the vacant Meenan Square site.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:09 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called for progress to be made at vacate Meenan Square site after it was reported that the Urban Villages initiative, announced in 2016, still has not delivered on the promises made six years ago.

A number of buildings on the site – including the well-known Bogside Inn public house - were demolished last year to make way for an £11 million project that includes new houses.

Mrs McLaughlin was speaking after it emerged the redevelopment of the site – which will be the location for a controversial August 15 bonfire on Monday night next - is facing further delays because The Executive Office (TEO) has not yet purchased the land.

Mrs McLaughlin said “It is extremely disappointing that six years after this area was referenced in the plans around the Urban Villages initiative, Meenan Square remains undeveloped and the space has become an eyesore for local people who are growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of progress being made.

“In the past six years, the truth is that announcements of funding simply haven’t been delivered on and local residents haven’t seen the change that is needed.

"Questions need to be asked about why progress in this area still has not been made, especially given its proximity to areas of such popularity with tourists.”

She concluded:  “The Executive Office should expedite negotiations with the owner of this land so we can finally see some progress being made and create a space that the whole community can be proud of."

