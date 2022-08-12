New republican monument unveiled in Derry's Bogside

A new republican monument has been unveiled in Derry's Bogside.

Saoradh Doire, in conjunction with Derry IRPWA (Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association), unveiled the People's Monument at a ceremony close to Free Derry Corner on Sunday afternoon last.

Main speaker at the event, leading Saoradh member Thomas Ashe Mellon, said the monument was dedicated to the 'unsung heroes of the republican struggle' in the city.

Immediately after the unveiling, IRPWA staged a whiteline picket in support of current republican prisoners and to highlight what they described as 'ongoing British Internment.'

A spokesperson said: “It is vital, particularly while internment is being weaponised against republicans that support is extended to all republican prisoners, including those who have been interned by the occupier.

“The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, in conjunction with Saoradh, encourages all like-minded republicans and individuals to show their support for the men and women behind the wire.”

Families laying wreaths and floral tributes in memory of their loved ones at the People's Monument. Photos: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

The day's events concluded with an Irish Night held in the 720 Bar, featuring Eimhear Ní Ghlacaín, Roberts/Mellon Republican Memorial Flute Band and Chris of Erin Go Bragh.