Body of convicted Derry sex offender discovered on Dublin campsite

A body found at a caravan park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a man convicted of a number of sex offences in Derry.

The remains are believed to be that of Patrick Porter , a 45-year-old serial sex offender from Inch Island in Inishowen, according to sev- eral national media outlets.

Porter's remains were found in a van at Camac Valley Caravan and Camping Park in Clondalkin on July 27.

He had checked into the park at the start of the month using his own name.

His remains were found after residents complained of a strong smell coming from a van parked on the site.

When Gardaí examined the van they found human remains inside.

The remains were removed and a post mortem was carried out on the badly decomposed body.

Foul play is not suspected with regard to Porter’s death.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a car on Naas Road, Clondalkin on 27th July, 2022. A file is being prepared for the Coroners Court."

Porter, who was from Grange on Inch Island in Inishowen, has convictions for lewd behaviour and other sex offences going back as far as 2011.

He has served jail sentences from a number of incidents both here and in the Republic.

He was jailed for 14 months at Derry Magistrates Court in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency.

On that occasion he leaned over a seat on a sleeping woman on a bus travelling from Dublin to Derry and masturbated beside her while she slept.

In 2016, he was given a six month suspended jail sentence for exposing himself to two women from a flat on the Strand Road in the city.

In February last year, he was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court charged with performing a lewd act on Aileach Road in Buncrana on May 11, 2017.

He could not appear because he was already serving a sentence for similar offences in the North.