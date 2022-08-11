Body of convicted Derry sex offender discovered on Dublin campsite

Convicted sex offender Patrick Porter.
A body found at a caravan park in Dublin is suspected to be that of a man convicted of a number of sex offences in Derry.
The remains are believed to be that of Patrick Porter , a 45-year-old serial sex offender from Inch Island in Inishowen, according to sev- eral national media outlets.
Porter's remains were found in a van at Camac Valley Caravan and Camping Park in Clondalkin on July 27.
He had checked into the park at the start of the month using his own name.
His remains were found after residents complained of a strong smell coming from a van parked on the site.
When Gardaí examined the van they found human remains inside.
The remains were removed and a post mortem was carried out on the badly decomposed body.
Foul play is not suspected with regard to Porter’s death.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a car on Naas Road, Clondalkin on 27th July, 2022. A file is being prepared for the Coroners Court."
Porter, who was from Grange on Inch Island in Inishowen, has convictions for lewd behaviour and other sex offences going back as far as 2011.
He has served jail sentences from a number of incidents both here and in the Republic.
He was jailed for 14 months at Derry Magistrates Court in 2015 when he pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency.
On that occasion he leaned over a seat on a sleeping woman on a bus travelling from Dublin to Derry and masturbated beside her while she slept.
In 2016, he was given a six month suspended jail sentence for exposing himself to two women from a flat on the Strand Road in the city.
In February last year, he was due to appear at Letterkenny District Court charged with performing a lewd act on Aileach Road in Buncrana on May 11, 2017.
He could not appear because he was already serving a sentence for similar offences in the North.
Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey and Charlene Keenan, manager NW Learning Disability Centre, with tour guide Martha during her visit to the Foyle Valley Railway Museum.
The newly constructed roundabout at Dungiven will close entirely for resurfacing on the weekend of August 19 meaning motorists will have no through access to and from Dungiven.
Jimmy ‘Spider’ Kelly (Championship boxer) outside the Palace Cinema (now The River Inn) with other greyhound owners when greyhound racing at Brandywell was launched back in 1932.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.