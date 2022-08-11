Building site anti-social behaviour must be addressed, says Foyleside councillor

A local councillor has called for action to be taken to address anti-social behaviour in the Glen Estate in Derry.

SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr was speaking after being contacted by a number of residents living in Glenbank Road and Glenbank Gardens about the impact anti-social behaviour by young people on the adjacent construction site of the new multi-pound Ardnashee School and College was having on their lives.

Cllr Seenoi-Barr said: “Residents have told me of young people throwing stones and rubble from the site over fences. This should not be allowed to continue and residents must be allowed to live in peace, free from this kind of disturbance.

“I personally visited the site and noticed groups of young people congregating, with a couple of them even climbing over one resident’s fence.

"Steps must be taken to tackle instances of anti-social behaviour as the longer it is allowed to continue, the more the area will gain a reputation for this type of activity.

SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr

“I have written to the Education Authority and the construction company that operates on the site to ask that measures are taken to make this site more secure so as to deter this kind of behaviour.

"It is also worth saying that our young people deserve more opportunities to socialise safely in the local area so they are not encouraged to engage in such behaviour.”