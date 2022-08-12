Derry students off to the US on Scholarship programme

Derry students Ewan McComb, Maire O’Kane, Oisin O’Donnell, Grace Owens and Ronan McKee are flying off to study in the USA later this month.

They will be among 48 students on Study USA, a programme which offers scholarships to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Oisin O'Donnell (21) studies economics at Queen’s University Belfast and is a former student at Lumen Christi College.

He said: “I decided to apply for the Study USA programme as I thought it would be a good way to see a different part of the world and an opportunity to meet new people from different cultures.

“I think through the programme I will be able to step outside of my comfort zone which will help me to build confidence.

“I also think Study USA will help me develop a wider perspective on the world and give me a better understanding on how business works.”

Maire, Grace and Ronan all hail from Magherafelt. Maire, a Law student at Queen’s University Belfast is heading to Hamline University in Minnesota.

The 20-year-old, who is a past pupil at Rainey Endowed Grammar School, said: “I wanted to apply for Study USA as I thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I can’t think of a better way of meeting a wide variety of people and broadening my horizons. I think it’s an exciting opportunity to do something different and out of my comfort zone.

“I’m most excited about meeting the people when I get to my new college and hopefully making some great friends. I’m nervous about leaving all my family behind but they’ve assured me I’ll be having so much fun I’ll forget all about them!”

Ulster University students Grace and Ronan are heading to Morningside University, Iowa and the University of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Accounting student Ronan (20) is a former pupil at St Pius X College. Speaking ahead of his departure he said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, which I feel you can’t turn down. I want to build relationships and networks which hopefully someday I will use to benefit my career goals further down the line.

“I’m really excited about campus life and just getting about on a daily basis - from playing sports to even snowboarding during the winter. I think that getting to experience a different education system is beneficial to anyone as it will help you find new ways of learning.

“Through Study USA, I will be more culturally diverse in the way I act and talk to those around me. I’ll have a better understanding of the US market, business and how they conduct business there compared to home.

Also speaking about the programme was Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to continue this important partnership with the Department of Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2014.

Commenting on the programme, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, he said: “I’m delighted that my Department is once again working with our partners in the British Council and colleges across North America to deliver Study USA and I want to congratulate all our students who have secured a place in this year’s Study USA programme.

"A world of opportunity lies in front of them as they begin their studies in colleges right across the United States."

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching.

To find out more about the British Council’s work in Northern Ireland visit nireland.britishcouncil .org or follow on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. To find out more about the programme, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa