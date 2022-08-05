Residents forced to extinguish petrol bomb thrown into Co Derry home

There has been yet another petrol bomb attack in Coleraine overnight.

The attack, which took place in Glenvara Drive, brings to nine the total number of recorded petrol bomb attacks in the town since March 2022.

A petrol bomb was reported to have been thrown at a property in the area in the early hours of this morning, Friday August 5.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Shortly after 3am, it was reported that the occupants of the house were asleep in bed when they heard a loud bang from downstairs.

“A petrol bomb was found alight in the living room, and the residents managed to extinguish the fire themselves, before colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene.

“The device had been thrown through the window, resulting in damage to the furniture, floor, and roof.

“Fortunately, the fire was contained and did not spread to any other parts of the house, or any neighbouring properties, and there was no requirement to evacuate any other residents living nearby.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident, however, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“However, this reckless attack could very well have resulted in serious consequences.

“Our enquiries into this report, which we are treating as arson, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist, to call 101, and quote reference number 151 of 05/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.