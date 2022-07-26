Search

26 Jul 2022

"More should be done to maximise potential of Derry tourism"

MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called for more action to be taken to maximise the potential of tourism to Derry

26 Jul 2022 6:35 PM

Following the release of a new report by Tourism NI, local SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has called for more action to be taken to maximise the potential of tourism to Derry.

The new report provides an insight into tourism performance to date in 2022 and shows that continuing demand for tourism from closer-to-home markets is buoying tourism performance in Northern Ireland as a whole.

The Foyle MLA said: “Due to Covid-19, in the past couple of years many have opted for holidays closer to home and enjoyed the significant tourism offering on our island. It is encouraging to see that there has been a continued demand for these trips which can make a hugely positive contribution to the local economy.

“There is so much potential to create opportunities in Derry to boost stays like this and cement our city as the North-West’s tourism capital. For example, I have long called for the very successful Wild Atlantic Way to be connected with the Causeway Coast, allowing Derry to be the regional capital that connects these two routes.

"We can also do more to work with Tourism Ireland and Donegal County Council to better integrate the North West’s tourism region. The recent Maritime Festival also showed the potential of the River Foyle and maximising the opportunities the river front affords our city could only bolster our tourism potential.

“Derry has so much to offer and we just need to be ambitious in taking advantage of this potential for the benefit of everyone in our city.”

 

