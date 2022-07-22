Foyle Hospice summer raffle with £10,000 grand prize up for grabs tomorrow

The annual Foyle Hospice Summer Raffle draw will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 3pm in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

The raffle offers a jackpot of £10,000; second prize is £1,000 and third prize is £500. All prizes will be drawn live at Foyleside by Mayor of Derry & Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy during the Foyle Maritime Festival.

The summer raffle is one of the biggest fundraising initiatives in the Foyle Hospice fundraising calendar. The money raised through ticket sales, contributes directly to the running costs of Foyle Hospice and its Specialist Palliative Care and Bereavement Services.

Support from the local community and businesses is essential to allow Foyle Hospice to continue to provide Specialist Palliative Care in our community.

Foyle Hospice Volunteers have been busy for the last few weeks selling tickets at stands in their local shopping centres. Tickets cost £1 each and can you can still enter at our stand in Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications, Foyle Hospice said: “Our Volunteers have dedicated their time over the last few weeks to help out at ticket stands, their help is invaluable and we are very grateful to each volunteer.

“We would also like to thank everyone who returned their tickets by post, people who entered at our stands, or online at www.foylehospice.com.

“Every single pound raised makes a massive difference to a family in our community. Foyleside Shopping Centre have been amazing and their continued support is truly appreciated. As a local charity this ongoing support is vital to allow us to generate funds to ensure we can continue to provide Specialist Palliative Care Services to our community.

“There is still time to enter the biggest draw of the year, just visit the stand in Foyleside and be in with the chance of winning £10,000.”

Join Foyle Hospice staff on Saturday in Foyleside Shopping Centre where the winner of the Grand Prize Summer Draw will be announced.

If you would like to know more about Foyle Hospice, including its services and support or share a fundraising idea please call 028 71 359 888. We are always grateful for your support.