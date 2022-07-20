Bishop to meet parishioners over future of Thornhill Chapel

Closing . . . the chapel in Culmore run by the Sisters of Mercy Order.
Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, will meet the parishioners of the Culmore parish tomorrow night (Thursday) to discuss the future of Thornhill Chapel.
The meeting will take place after the 7.00pm Mass.
The chapel, currently used by Culmore parish with a population of around 4,000 people, is located the site previously home to Thornhill College.
Bishop McKeown will attend the meeting and listen to the wishes of people from Culmore concerning the chapel's future.
