People urged to support August blood donation events in Derry

With the summer holiday season upon us, Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service has appealed to all eligible donors to book an appointment.
A number of blood donation sessions will take place in Derry next month at the following venues:-
Guildhall: Wednesday, 10th August - 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm; Thursday, 11th August - 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm.
Kilfennan Presbyterian Church, Waterside: Tuesday, 16th August - 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm.
Magherafelt High School: Monday, 22nd August - 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm; Tuesday, 23rd August - 12.30pm to 4.00pm and 5.00pm to 7.30pm.
Anyone who would like to donate blood at any of the sessions must make an appointment in advance.
Appointments can be made on 08085 534 653. The line is open Monday to Friday from 10.00am to 4.30pm.
Left to right, President of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Kristine Reynolds, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President of the Derry Chamber of Commerce, Aidan O’Kane.
