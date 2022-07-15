County Derry speech and drama student's own school lifts over 50 awards

Roma Boyle, a past pupil of Keenan School of Speech and Drama, has had success in competitions since she was three years-old.

Now, aged 18, Roma is using her own skills and experience to share her love of learning and reading poetry and books, acting and public speaking to enhance knowledge, self esteem and confidence through her own school of speech and drama.

Despite only being formed 12 months ago, the Roma Boyle School of Speech and Drama already boasts a long list of award winners.

At recent music festivals in Ballymena, Coleraine and Portstewart, Roma's students picked up more than 50 awards.

Pupils attending the school range in ages between four and 13.

Roma, who had the opportunity to participate in many festivals with the Keenan school, says she wanted to help other children to experience success.

“Speech and drama has affected my life greatly as it influenced my choice in Theatre Studies as an A-Level in school,” said Roma.

“Last July, I opened my speech and drama school which gives children the opportunity to gain confidence, grow in public speaking and build self-esteem which helps them outside of class.

“I wanted to share these qualities and my love for speech and drama which grows with their participation in the Ballymena Music Festival, Coleraine Music Festival and Portstewart Music Festival. All my pupils enjoyed success at these festivals.

“They are now in the process of completing exams and I am proud of each and every child who has put in a lot of hard work throughout the year.

“I would like to thank the parents for their support and dedication which elevated my teaching experience.”

Last week saw the end of a successful week-long drama summer camp, run by Roma, specialising in acting.

Plans are currently in place to hold a second camp from July 18 to 22.

The camp, which will also be run by Roma's brother Cahal, will include some speech and drama and a variety of other activities including football, basketball, arts and crafts and much more.

Roma also continues to run her classes in Gulladuff Hall on Saturdays from 11.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 2.30pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 2pm and 2.30-3.30pm. For further information, contact Roma on 07379723087 or email romaboyle123@gmail.com

Meanwhile, Roma's brother Cahal Boyle, a registered rockschool teacher, currently holds classes teaching drums from debut to Grade 8 level. The classes, which are suitable from age four and above, are held on a weekly basis.

Group classes take place in Gulladuff Hall on Saturdays from 11.30am to 1pm while individual classes are held at Oldtown Road, Bellaghy Monday to Friday and on Saturday afternoons. For more information on this class, call Cahal on 07780965775.

See pages 18 and 19 for more pictures.