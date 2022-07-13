Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing missing Donegal man

Anthony (Tony) Boyle
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 79-year-old Anthony (Tony) Boyle who went missing from his home in Killylastin, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Tuesday, 12th July.
It is understood Anthony left his home at approximately 9.30am on Tuesday morning.
Anthony is described as being 6 foot tall with a slim build. He is bald and has brown eyes. When last seen, Anthony was wearing a dark grey/black coat and a beige hat.
Gardaí and Mr Boyle's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
