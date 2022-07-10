Children in Crossfire summer raffle to support school renovations in Ethiopia

Children in Crossfire’s summer raffle will go to support school renovations in the African country of Ethiopia.

Urging people to support the fundraising effort, the charity's founder and executive director, Richard Moore, said Children in Crossfire existed to give some of the world's' most vulnerable' children access to education and healthcare.

He added: “We are currently developing an exciting new pre-school programme in the Wolisso area of Ethiopia, which will transform education for thousands of children in the years to come.

“Our immediate focus is on addressing the lack of adequate classrooms and sanitation facilities through a mix of construction and renovation work.

“We are also training teachers, supporting innovation in teaching, and providing new learning and play equipment.

“Our new Ethiopia programme is guided by our work in Tanzania, where we have been demonstrating the powerful impact of high-quality early childhood education for the past 15 years. Our goal is to deliver equally positive results for children and communities in Ethiopia.

“Money raised through our summer raffle will support this life-changing programme and ensure we can keep delivering for children who deserve the best possible start in life.

Fionnuala Henry, centre, Children in Crossfire), with Roisin Warren, left, and Laura Davies, from the Bishop's Gate Hotel which is providing an overnight break for two.

“The added bonus is that everyone who enters will be in with a chance of winning a £1,000 cash prize, an overnight break for two in Derry’s first-class Bishop’s Gate Hotel or a beautiful painting donated by the Inishowen artist Tanya McColgan.

“We are especially grateful to Ciaran O’Neill and the Tanya McColgan for their ongoing kind goodwill.

“I urge the public to call us on 028/048 7126 9898 or go online at www.children incrossfire.org/shop and support our raffle.”

Concluding, Richard said “Tickets priced at just £1 each, and every £1 we raise will help to make life better for children in Ethiopia. We know times are tough for people here, so we genuinely appreciate all the support we receive.”