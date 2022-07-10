Search

10 Jul 2022

Children in Crossfire summer raffle to support school renovations in Ethiopia

Children in Crossfire summer raffle to support school renovations in Ethiopia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jul 2022 2:28 PM

Children in Crossfire’s summer raffle will go to support school renovations in the African country of Ethiopia.

Urging people to support the fundraising effort, the charity's founder and executive director, Richard Moore, said Children in Crossfire existed to give some of the world's' most vulnerable' children access to education and healthcare.

He added: “We are currently developing an exciting new pre-school programme in the Wolisso area of Ethiopia, which will transform education for thousands of children in the years to come.

“Our immediate focus is on addressing the lack of adequate classrooms and sanitation facilities through a mix of construction and renovation work.

“We are also training teachers, supporting innovation in teaching, and providing new learning and play equipment.

“Our new Ethiopia programme is guided by our work in Tanzania, where we have been demonstrating the powerful impact of high-quality early childhood education for the past 15 years. Our goal is to deliver equally positive results for children and communities in Ethiopia.

PSNI appeal on alleged sexual assault in Derry

Person may have been driving a dark blue / navy Volkswagen Golf

“Money raised through our summer raffle will support this life-changing programme and ensure we can keep delivering for children who deserve the best possible start in life.

Fionnuala Henry, centre, Children in Crossfire), with Roisin Warren, left, and Laura Davies, from the Bishop's Gate Hotel which is providing an overnight break for two.

“The added bonus is that everyone who enters will be in with a chance of winning a £1,000 cash prize, an overnight break for two in Derry’s first-class Bishop’s Gate Hotel or a beautiful painting donated by the Inishowen artist Tanya McColgan.

“We are especially grateful to Ciaran O’Neill and the Tanya McColgan for their ongoing kind goodwill.

“I urge the public to call us on 028/048 7126 9898 or go online at www.children incrossfire.org/shop and support our raffle.”
Concluding, Richard said “Tickets priced at just £1 each, and every £1 we raise will help to make life better for children in Ethiopia. We know times are tough for people here, so we genuinely appreciate all the support we receive.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media