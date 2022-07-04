Search

04 Jul 2022

Executive needed to implement affordable school uniform plan

'Need Executive up and running to put money in people’s pockets' - Pádraig Delargy MLA

04 Jul 2022 5:05 PM

The need for an Executive to be formed, to implement a plan making school uniforms affordable, has been highlighted.

Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy said workers and families were already struggling with the rising cost of living.

He added: "Families and workers are struggling with the price of fuel and electricity and paying out huge amounts for school uniforms will only add more pressure.

“The recent increase in the uniform grant is welcome, but more must be done to support families with rising uniform costs. We need a long-term solution.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to make school uniforms affordable and cut costs for families when back to school times comes around.

“To implement this plan, we need an Executive up and running now so that we can start to put money in people’s pockets and implement a plan to cut the costs of school uniforms. One party should not hold that important work to ransom," said Pádraig Delargy.

