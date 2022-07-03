Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Derry

Police are currently in attendance following a report of a suspicious object located in the Lecky Flyover area of Derry this evening.
A number of homes have been evacuated.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as access to the flyover via Barrack Street or from Rossville Street/Lecky Road is not possible.
There are no further details at this stage.
Gallery: Foyle Cycling Club Mizen to Malin Cycle 2022
32 members of Foyle Cycling Club completed a challenging five-day cycle from Mizen Head to Malin Head on June 22.
They were raising money for two great local charities: Foyle Search and Rescue and HURT. All donations greatly appreciated.
Donations can be made HERE.
Photographs courtesy of Marcas Ó Murchú.
Fergal Tuffy of the the Foyle Cycling Club.
Eoghan Mac Cormaic, left, pictured with members of the family of Ciaran Fleming including his mother Maude. Photos: Charlie McMenamin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.