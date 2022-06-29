Mid Ulster Truckers raise more than £19,000 for autism charity

Mid Ulster Truckers have raised more than £19,000 for a local autism charity.

Funds totalling £19,140.04 were raised from the group's annual Truck Festival which was held on May 28 and 29.

The Truckers' chosen charity this year was Mid-Ulster based F.A.C.T.S (Families with Autism Coming Together for Support).

The cheque was handed over to the F.A.C.T.S committee at a presentation night held in the Terrace Hotel in Magherafelt on June 21.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster Truckers said: “It was great to be back again this year after the last couple of years. Thankfully we had great weather and a great turnout of trucks and people on both the Saturday and Sunday which was fantastic.

“We as a group are delighted to have presente a cheque for £19,140.04 to this very worthy and hardworking charity, safe in the knowledge that every pound will be put to very good use, helping local families in any way the can.”

The spokesperson continued: “We would firstly like to thank our main sponsors, Specialist Group, Maghera, Hughes Steel Fabrications Ltd, Bellaghy and EJC Contracts, Mallusk, for their support which made the event possible and as always, nothing was too much trouble.

Francis Higgins, of Specialist Joinery, and Eoin Hughes, of Hughes Steel, who were the two main sponsors of the Truck Festival this year, are pictured presenting the cheque of £19,140.04 to Donna Ross, F.A.C.T.S Treasurer, and Mary Margaret Love, Chairperson.

“There are also a number of associate sponsors who support us year-on-year, too numerous to name individually but you know who you are and, as always, your support is very much appreciated.

“We would also like to thank Lavey Club for the use of their fantastic venue for our event.

“Without the truckers and operators, who came in huge numbers, even in this time of crippling costs, there is nothing to show or convoy, so thank you to them for their support, it really is appreciated.

“Lastly, I want to thank our small, but very capable and willing committee members and all the volunteers who gave their time freely and helped in any way to host and run the event successfully and safely. We are so grateful for your help and kindness.”

To date, Mid Ulster Truckers have raised in excess of £300,000 over the years for a variety of local causes and are now busy organising their 2023 fundraiser.