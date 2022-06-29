Search

29 Jun 2022

County Derry school opens new Nurture Room

Michelle O'Neill cuts the ribbon on the new Nurture Room at St. Matthew's Primary School, Drumsurn.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 3:11 PM

A County Derry primary school recently welcomed First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill along to officially open its new nurture room.

St Matthew's Primary School in Drumsurn opened its new facility on Thursday morning.

During her visit, Michelle O'Neill officially opened the Nurture Room and spent the morning at the school assembly listening to songs, poems and answering many questions that some of the pupils asked.

She was then treated to a tour of the school and visited each of the classrooms.

Principal of the school, Mrs A Kealey said: “Michelle was so impressed with our beautiful school , all of our wonderful pupils , the dedication of our staff and the caring and supportive ethos.

“She told all our pupils ‘ You can be anything you want to be, if you work hard’.

“Thank you Michelle for coming to visit us, we hope you’ll come back again soon.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill is welcomed to St Matthew's Drumsurn by Liam Begley (Board of Governers), Anne Marie Kealey (Principal) and local councillor Kathleen McGurk

Ms O'Neill said she had 'an amazing morning' visiting the pupils and staff at St. Matthew’s Primary School.

“It's a wonderful rural school with a brilliant sense of community and togetherness, with staff going over and beyond to ensure the young people reach their full potential,” said the Sinn Féin woman.

“I had the pleasure of opening the new sensory room, a first-class facility that will support and help many of the pupils to flourish.

“The children were absolutely magnificent, their songs, poems and imagination genuinely lifted my heart.”

