Big Weekend raises more than £77,000 for local charities

Declan Brown, Céala Brown, Imelda McGucken, Jeanette Brown, Jodie McAneaney, Damán Brown at the cheque presentations from The Big Weekend event held in Bellaghy
On the weekend of 23rd April The Big Weekend committee organised a fundraising event for Macmillan and Charis in memory of Bellaghy man Damian Brown.
The weekend comprised of a fun run/walk, cycle, kid's events and game night.
The sun shone and the weekend was a massive success raising £77,938, of which £38,523 was donated to Macmillan, £38,500 to Charis and the remainder to the Pallative Care Unit in Antrim.
A spokesperson for the Brown family said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the committee and to everyone who helped in any way towards The Big Weekend. A huge amount of effort was put in to support these amazing charities.
