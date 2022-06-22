Search

22 Jun 2022

Derry's Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards

Students' 'passion about the environment inspiring'

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Angela Dobbins, with attendees at Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards. (Photo – Stephen Latimer)

22 Jun 2022 1:58 PM

Children and teachers from across the district were hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in recognition of their environmental work at the annual Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards.

Nine local schools received Green Flags, with others being recognised as Ambassador Schools. The Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards for 2022 have been sponsored by educational supplies and learning resource company, Nexus.

Schools honoured at the Green Flag event included:

Green Flag Award: Ebrington Primary School, Fountain Primary School, Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir, Holy Child Primary School, Trench Road Nursery School, Castlederg High School, Killen Primary School, St Catherine's Primary School, and Strabane Controlled Primary School.

Ambassador Schools: St Columba's Primary School, Clady

Biodiversity Champion for Derry City and Strabane District Council (sponsored by Radius Housing): Trench Road Nursery School

Eco-Teacher of the Year for Derry City and Strabane District Council (sponsored by Twinkl): Nicole Sloane, Foyle College

Eco-School of the Year for Derry City and Strabane District Council (sponsored by NI4Kids): Ebrington Primary School

Council's Head of Environment, Conor Canning, said: "Our local children work tremendously hard and their passion about the environment is inspiring. Their commitment is seen first-hand by our council officers when they visit our schools and work alongside them in our local parks to improve biodiversity.

"It is wonderful to have the opportunity to recognise the efforts of our young people. Each and every school has something to celebrate, whether they've received their full green flag or are making good progress towards that goal. The ideas that our local schools, teachers and Eco-councils progress are very suitable to their space and improving their community. The Eco-Schools programme brings environmental issues right into the heart of the curriculum which gives me great hope for the future. I'd like to congratulate the children, their teachers and their parents for being such a shining example to us all."

For more information on Eco-Schools and the Green Flag Awards, please contact kate.gormley@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org or 07469 659948 or christopher.walsh@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org or 07469 671432.

 

