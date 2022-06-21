Search

21 Jun 2022

County Derry mourns the loss of popular Gael

County Derry mourns the loss of popular Gael

Popular Desertmartin man Harry McCann who was laid to rest yesterday.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

21 Jun 2022 2:21 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

Tributes have flooded in from across County Derry after the passing of well known and popular Desertmartin man Harry McCann.

Mr McCann worked as the building supervisor at St. Columb's Primary School in Cullion and the school led tributes at the weekend to their former colleague.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, staff and pupils of St. Columb's PS Cullion, it is with deep regret and sadness to learn of the death of our esteemed colleague, Harry McCann. Harry, our school building supervisor, has served the school for over 20 years.

Most recently Harry took great enjoyment from seeing his wonderful grandchildren come through the school and hearing the words, 'Good morning Granda', ring out along the corridors. This always brought a smile to his face. He will be greatly missed by us all. May he rest in peace.”

A former player of Desertmartin GAC, Harry McCann had served the club as an adminstrator after his playing days ended, holding all senior positions within the club committee. He was also a former Treasurer of Derry GAA's South Derry Co Board and a former referee. He also worked as a volunteer gate man and referee's coordinator over the years and was a devoted volunteer in the GAA.

His club, St. Martin's GAC Desertmartin also paid tribute.

“It is with great sadness to learn of the death of lifetime member and former player Harry McCann. During his association with the club Harry held all senior positions, ie Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer as well as being Treasurer of South Derry Board. As a player he was a member of the Senior team that won the 1968 County Junior Championship.”

Local councillor, Sean McPeake added his tributes to Mr McCann, saying: “So sorry to hear of Harry's passing. I fondly remember his commitment and dedication in overseeing the workings of the South Derry Gaa Board. A passionate gael and one of life's true gentlemen. May Harry Rest in Peace.”

One former club man, Brendan Scullion recalled a witty moment from his playing days with Harry.

“A real gentleman, I remember many years ago Harry took a Desertmartin team to a carnival match , at half time we were getting hammered, it was chucking it out of the heavens and most of the team were having a smoke. Harry’s opening half time team talk was “ boys, the conditions are bad, and we’re in bad condition“, may he rest in eternal peace.”

County chairman John Keenan last night paid tribute to Harry McCann on behalf of Derry GAA.

"Harry was a lifelong servant of the GAA at all levels, at club, county, provincial and national levels. He gave a lifetime of dedication and service to the GAA. He was a true 'team player', a great man for his community and a classic example of a great Gael.

"I knew Harry personally as a friend, he was such a lovely quiet man who was full of humour and wit, he could hold a conversation with anyone from any walk of life. We at Derry GAA are all the richer for having known Harry, and the poorer for losing him," added John.

Mr McCann was laid to rest yesterday (Monday) following requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Keenaught and is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, children Michael, Patrick, Cathy, Bernadette, Emmet and the late Gerard and a wide family circle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media