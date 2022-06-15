Search

15 Jun 2022

Man charged with motoring offences says he was 'kidnapped by the PSNI'

"A living man doesn't plea," the defendant told the court.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Antrim man charged with a number of motoring offences and obstructing police says he was 'kidnapped by the PSNI' on the day of his arrest.

Graeme Devine, of Forthill, Ballycarry, appeared via video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday in relation to a number of charges.

The defendant is charged with having no insurance, no driving licence, a fraudulent registration mark and obstructing police on August 27 2021 on the Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore.

When asked if he was pleading guilty or not guilty to the charges, Devine replied: “A living man doesn't plea.”

The 49-year-old did however indicate he was planning to contest the charges, saying he had insurance, but that the 'police phoned up and had it cancelled'.

He said that when police had stopped him, he was returning from 'getting his animals back' when he was 'kidnapped' by them.

“Every time I go out I get kidnapped by the PSNI,” he added.

Prosecution told the court that police had been dealing with another incident in the vicinity when they had seen the defendant's van enter the driveway off the Moneyhaw Road.

Judge Mullan asked the self-represented defendant to send any evidence he had to the PPS, and adjourned the case until July 6 for review.

