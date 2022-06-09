Search

09 Jun 2022

County Derry man charged with breaching restraining order for a haircut

A judge told the 20-year-old he was 'setting himself up for remand'.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

A 20-year-old County Derry man has appeared in court charged with breaching a restraining order by allowing the injured party to cut his hair and then stealing alcohol from the house.

Curtis Ewing, of Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, appeared via video link from HMP Maghaberry on Wednesday charged with two breaches of a restraining order and a single charge of burglary.

Opposing re-admittance to bail, a police officer told the court that the object of the restraining order – Ewing's mother – had cut his hair on Friday June 4 at an address in Magherafelt.

The injured party denied cutting the defendant's hair, and had contacted police herself about the alleged breach the following day, claiming alcohol had also been stolen from her address.

The address fell within an exclusion zone imposed as part of the restraining order, while the defendant was also prohibited from contact with the injured party at the time.

The court heard there had been communication between the two parties and that there had been some form of 'reconciliation' for a period.

Police objection to bail was based on a likelihood of re-offending, the officer told the court, also noting that the defendant's bail address was 'too close' to the injured party's home.

Defence for Ewing asked if the judge would afford the defendant one more chance, indicating that if he was again in contact with the injured party, he could be re-arrested.

Judge Mullan told the defendant he was 'setting himself up for remand' if he continued to breach the order.

She re-admitted him to his own bail of £300, and ordered him not to enter the estate where the injured party lived.

Ewing was also prohibited from being in possession of or consuming alcohol and ordered to be prepared to submit to a breath test at any time.

The defendant will appear in court again on July 19.

