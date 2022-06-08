Search

08 Jun 2022

Arson attack at Derry business premises destroys car and damages two others

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 2:34 PM

Police in Derry are investigating an arson at business premises on the Prehen Road area of the city during the early hours of today (Wednesday).

The fire completely destroyed one vehicle and damaged two others.

Police received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am. Officers responded and attended the scene where the NIFRS was in attendance.

One vehicle has been completely destroyed as a result of the blaze, while a further two vehicles sustained damage.

Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and to a fence.

Sergeant Neill said, "NIFRS has deemed this fire to have been caused by deliberate ignition and so, at this time, we are treating this incident as arson.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have captured any suspicious activity on their dash cam, or anyone with information to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 174 of 08/06/22.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local News

