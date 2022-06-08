Derry's Youth Arts Festival returns to Forum after Covid hiatus 

The Millennium Forum launched the brand new programme yesterday (June 7) for its upcoming InterAct Youth Arts Festival which takes place from Wed 13 July until Thurs 21 July.

Back for its 14th year, the festival is hosted by the Millennium Forum and its fantastic Youth Forum who have helped lead and inform all the countless workshops that are on offer.

This year there is something for everyone aged 12 to 21; whether you are an art enthusiast, drama queen, or if you love to sing your heart out, there are lots of hands-on workshops all led by professional facilitators to help ensure you learn new skills and, most importantly, have fun.

All workshops are free and accessible to attend.

Mags Anderson, Education and Outreach Officer of the Millennium Forum is looking forward to a jam packed festival. She said: “I really hope you enjoy this year’s festival.

"InterAct keeps developing year on year and we are excited to be back doing what we love after two long years of Covid restrictions.

"The festival is such a great opportunity for young people to get involved in. This year, expect colour, noise, laughter, energy and lots of surprises.

"This year we are delighted to be able to partner with three community centres, St Mary’s Youth Club, Tullyally Community Centre and Fountain Street Community Centre in Strabane, who will be challenged with putting on a play in a day.

"They will then come together on the magnificent Millennium Forum stage to showcase their work collaboratively.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners, facilitators and our funders, Derry and Strabane District Council and Arts Council NI who help make this festival a reality.

"There are young people from all across the city; different schools and different year groups.

"If there is anyone who would love to join in but feels nervous, they should definitely come down and we can buddy you up with our youth members that have been here longer to guide and support you.

"I have watched the confidence grow of so many young people and it is so beautiful to see. I really do have the best job in the world."

Star of Derry Girls, Jamie-Lee O’ Donnell, who is also the Youth Patron of the Millennium Forum, added: “This fully inclusive festival provides a brilliant opportunity to access the best of the arts that Derry has to offer as well as the experience to perform on the iconic Millennium Forum stage. Well done Youth Forum for another class InterAct festival.”

Chair of the Youth Forum, Ronan Tester, encourages all young people to get involved. He said: “Our Youth Forum is really happy to be back. We have learnt so much organising this festival and have gained new skills.

"Mags works really closely with the young people so that every year we can participate in workshops we would love to do and learn new skills we would like to try.

"It has really helped my confidence and the best part is making new friendships and watching the festival come to life. Come along. Try something new. You won’t be disappointed."

The InterAct festival kicks off on Wednesday 13 to Thursday 21 July in the Millennium Forum with some events this year taking place in St Mary’s Youth Club, Tullyally Community Centre and Fountain Street Community Centre.

It will culminate in a public showcase on July 21 at the Millennium Forum, highlighting all the amazing work achieved during the festival.

The workshops are now open for booking. To book, telephone the Forum Box Office on 02871 264455 or visit www.millenniumfourm.co.uk

For further information, contact Magsc@millenniumforum.co.uk