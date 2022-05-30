Search

30 May 2022

Bloody Sunday Trust to host major international transitional conference

Bloody Sunday Trust to host major international transitional conference

Bloody Sunday Trust to host major international transitional conference

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 May 2022 9:09 PM

Derry will be the venue for a prestigious international conference, next month, that will bring museum and heritage professionals and human rights activists from across Europe to the city for the European regional meeting of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience network.

The meeting will take place over three days, from June 14-16.

It will be hosted by the Museum of Free Derry in partnership with other members from the North of Ireland: National Museums NI, Healing Through Remembering and Diversity Challenges.

The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience – Europe (ICSC-Europe) was established in 2015 following more than eight years operating as one of six regional networks of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, the only global network of historic sites, museums and memory initiatives dedicated to remembering past struggles and addressing their contemporary legacies.

Today, ICSC-Europe represents a network of 46 museums, historic sites and memory organisations in 21 countries that works to transform, expand and activate historic museums as agents of social change in Europe.

Members include, among others, the Monte Sole Peace School from Italy, Le Bois du Cazier in Belgium, the Oskar Schindler Factory Museum in Poland, the Gernika Gogoratuz Peace Research Centre in Spain, Our Lord in the Attic Museum in Amsterdam, the War Childhood Museum in Bosnia and Maidan Museum in Ukraine.

The three-day conference is timed to coincide with the date on which the report of the second Bloody Sunday Inquiry was released; the report led to a formal British Government apology for the 'unjustified and unjustifiable' events of January 30, 1972.

Justine Di Mayo

The network’s regional programme manager, Justine Di Mayo, said the meeting would offer an opportunity for European Sites of Conscience to come together, celebrate and participate in some of the activities organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust and Museum of Free Derry to commemorate and reflect on these important anniversary dates.

Maeve McLaughlin, director, Bloody Sunday Trust, said the conference was a huge honour for the city and a significant endorsement of the Trust’s approach to resolving conflict in Ireland and beyond.

Karol Kelly murder trial: "No one deserves to die", says co-accused

Rallying call for volunteers in Tesco food collection drive

Trusell Trust and FareShare team up with supermarket giants to help provide food for those in need

She added: “The Bloody Sunday Trust and Museum of Free Derry have addressed many of the difficult issues which remain unresolved elsewhere in the North. We have sought to be inclusive and respectful, to listen and learn, to engage and debate.
“Our methodology has been recognised as a model of best practice in conflict transformation.”

Maeve McLaughlin, director, Bloody Sunday Trust

“We welcome this opportunity to share our experience with our European friends and hope to learn from them how we can improve upon the model we have devised for promoting dialogue and reconciliation.”

The Sites of Conscience delegates will be from June 13-17 June with their annual conference taking place in the Playhouse and the Guildhall from June 14-16.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media