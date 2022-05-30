Search

30 May 2022

Rallying call for volunteers in Tesco food collection drive

Trusell Trust and FareShare team up with supermarket giants to help provide food for those in need

Tesco stores in Derry will be hosting a food collection drive to help provide groceries to households struggling to make ends meet

30 May 2022 12:33 PM

Shoppers in Derry are being urged to support the North's biggest food donation event this summer, with charities launching a huge recruitment drive for volunteers.

This year the Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets, and with both charities reporting increasing need for food, those donations have never been more important.

The two charities have now put a call out for volunteers to help out at collection points in stores during the Tesco Food Collection, which takes place at the supermarket’s Quayside and Lisnagelvin stores from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels to people facing financial hardship and to help FareShare in supporting thousands of frontline charities and community groups across both Derry and the North.

Volunteers are needed because they play a vital role in speaking to customers, encouraging them to donate, and helping them to choose items that are most-needed by local food banks and charities.

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20 per cent cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

Every can or packet donated will make a difference, with the Trussell Trust’s network of food bank centres across the UK reporting a 14 per cent increase in food parcels handed out last year and more than 75 per cent of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare reporting an increase in demand.

Trussell Trust CEO, Emma Revie, urged people to give a few hours of their time to support the collection.

She said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of people across the country are struggling to survive.

“We know that too many families will be forced to use a food bank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period.

“You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.”

Meabh Austin, Development Manager at FareShare Northern Ireland, added: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on thousands of families and our charities are telling us that demand for their services continues to grow as a result.

“That’s why the Tesco Summer Food Collection is so important.

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

People can find more about the collection and sign up to volunteer by visiting: https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/ or at: https://www.trusselltrust.org/

