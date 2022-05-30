Search

30 May 2022

Derry woman 'extremely distressed' following weekend aggravated burglary

Derry woman 'extremely distressed' following weekend aggravated burglary in Oakland Park in the city.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 May 2022 3:21 PM

A woman has been left 'extremely distressed' after two masked men entered a house and caused significant damage inside the property.

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating the incident which occurred in Oakland Park last night (Sunday).

The police received a report shortly before 11.00pm last night that two masked men entered the property, one of whom had a metal pole.

Damage was caused to furniture, electrical items and windows were smashed during the incident.

One of the suspects is described as  approximately 19 to 20 years old with dark brown, almost black hair, and of a skinny build. The second suspect is described as being approximately 50 years old, almost bald, approximately 5'7" tall, and spoke with what was described as a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said, "The female occupant, while not physically injured, has been left extremely distressed by what happened.

"We are continuing with our enquiries to establish what occurred in relation to this aggravated burglary and a motive, and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2027 Of 29/05/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anoymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ 

