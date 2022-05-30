Derry woman 'extremely distressed' following weekend aggravated burglary in Oakland Park in the city. (Pic: GoogleMaps)
A woman has been left 'extremely distressed' after two masked men entered a house and caused significant damage inside the property.
Detectives from Strand Road in Derry are investigating the incident which occurred in Oakland Park last night (Sunday).
The police received a report shortly before 11.00pm last night that two masked men entered the property, one of whom had a metal pole.
Damage was caused to furniture, electrical items and windows were smashed during the incident.
One of the suspects is described as approximately 19 to 20 years old with dark brown, almost black hair, and of a skinny build. The second suspect is described as being approximately 50 years old, almost bald, approximately 5'7" tall, and spoke with what was described as a local accent.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said, "The female occupant, while not physically injured, has been left extremely distressed by what happened.
"We are continuing with our enquiries to establish what occurred in relation to this aggravated burglary and a motive, and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us."
Anyone with information, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 2027 Of 29/05/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anoymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Derry woman 'extremely distressed' following weekend aggravated burglary in Oakland Park in the city. (Pic: GoogleMaps)
Sandra, a non surgical hair loss specialist and owner of iHobbs, will be writing columns for Derry News every week, available in every Thursday edition of the paper
Tesco stores in Derry will be hosting a food collection drive to help provide groceries to households struggling to make ends meet
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.