Karol Kelly murder trial: "Stop, stop please you are going to kill him"

One of the men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry on March 4, 2018 has told the trial that he shouted at Sean Anderson, another of the accused, "stop, stop please you are going to kill him".

Michael Dunlop (21) of Fern Park in Derry was giving evidence to the jury in the trial which is being heard at Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine.

He is charged with the murder of Karol Kelly and also faces two other charges of attempted grievous bodily harm on the deceased on the same date and doing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Brothers Gary Anderson (25) and Sean Anderson (23) both of Grafton Street in Derry are also charged with the murder of Karol Kelly on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop told the court that he had gone to the Andersons House bringing with him a box of beer.

He said he left the beer down and went straight to the toilet and as he came down the stairs he saw two men leaving the house who warned him not to call the police.

Dunlop said the next thing he saw the Anderson brothers run out and that "their faces were a wee bit bloody".

He added that he went and stood in the garden and saw one of the men who had been in the house running down the street pursued by Sean Anderson.

The jury of eight men and four women were told by Dunlop he then moved out into the street to see what was happening and saw Sean Anderson on top of Mr Kelly and that was when he "spotted the knife".

Dunlop said: "I saw Sean grab him by the head and slice down the side of his face."

He then said he saw Sean Anderson stab him and he said he ran down shouting for him to stop.

Michael Dunlop told the jury Sean Anderson "let him" pull him up the street and did not offer "any resistance".

He told the jury that he then saw Gary Anderson going towards Karol Kelly and then he got on top of him and "he started stabbing him as well".

At this point Dunlop said the Andersons' mother shouted to get the knives which he did as he did not want "them to cause more damage".

Dunlop said he left the knives on a wheelie bin and saw both Andersons being sick.

The court heard from Dunlop that he then left the house in Grafton Street by the back door and he added he had taken his beer with him and went home.

When asked how did he feel about what had happened he said the whole thing was "kind of scary".

The trial continues.