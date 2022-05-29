Gardai issue appeal for missing Inishowen teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kyle Donnelly who is missing from his home in Glenelly, since Friday, May 27, 2022.
Kyle is described as being 5’ 8” tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.
When last seen Kyle was wearing a black/navy puffy coat, a body warmer, blue jeans and white trainers.
Anyone with any information on Kyle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Model PS pupils, Aoife Dyas, Daithi Coyle, Milo Coyle and Aine Dyas promoting World Environment Day with Zara McCusker, Twinkl, Gareth Lamrock, Eco-Schools and Helena Lamrock, teacher.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.