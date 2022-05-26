Search

26 May 2022

Preliminary enquires date fixed for Lyra McKee murder accused

Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry on April 18, 2019

26 May 2022 9:58 AM

Preliminary enquiries (PE) in the cases of six men charged in connection with the rioting and shooting dead of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry over three years  ago is set to go ahead on June 20 next.

The cases of the six accused came before Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Gérard Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court are charged with the murder of the 29-year-old who was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while watching rioting at Fanad Drive in the Creggan area on the night on April 18. 2019.

They were also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29), of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21), of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53), of Ballymagowan Gardens and Jude McCrory (24), of Magowan Park are charged in connection with the rioting on the night.

A prosecutor told yesterday's hearing that everything was 'on track' for the PEs to proceed on June 20.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, representing some of the accused,  said he could accept papers in the case.

Defence barrister,  Stephen Mooney, for the remaining accused, said  it was a case that had been marked by delays and false starts and asked were the prosecution ready for June 20.

The court was told that as far as the prosecution was concerned everything was ready.

The cases were adjourned until June 16 for a review.

All of the accused were released on continuing bail.

