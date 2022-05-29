Weekend Men's Retreat in Derry

A retreat for men will take place in the Carmelite Retreat Centre, Termonbacca
A retreat for men will take place in the Carmelite Retreat Centre, Termonbacca, beginning at 7.00pm on Friday, June 3, and ending at 2.00pm on Sunday, June 5.
The Retreat will be conducted by the Servant Brothers of the Home of the Mother.
The theme of the retreat is St Joseph, model of masculinity, Husband and Father.
If you would like any further information or to book a place on this retreat contact (028) 71262512 or email termonbaccaderry@gmail.com.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.