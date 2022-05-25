Search

25 May 2022

County Derry resident forced to kick petrol bomb off doorstep

Two males have been arrested following the incident.

Laurel Avenue, Coleraine. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 10:13 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry resident has been forced to kick a lit petrol bomb away from his door following an incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Laurel Avenue area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday May 25).

"At approximately 12.30am police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the property," said a police spokesperson.

"The occupant managed to kick it away however the door was badly damaged during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

"Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist with the investigation,is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 28 of 25/05/22.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

No one was injured during the incident this morning.

Local News

