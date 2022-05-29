Search

29 May 2022

Derry schools to go green for World Envronment Day

Model PS pupils, Aoife Dyas, Daithi Coyle, Milo Coyle and Aine Dyas promoting World Environment Day with Zara McCusker, Twinkl, Gareth Lamrock, Eco-Schools and Helena Lamrock, teacher.

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

29 May 2022 2:18 PM

School pupils across Derry are being encouraged to dress up in green on Wednesday next, June 1, to raise awareness of World Environment Day taking place on the following Sunday, June 5.

The initiative is being supported by Eco-Schools NI who have just launched a new partnership with Twinkl, a popular online resource platform for teachers.

Twinkl NI have worked closely with Eco-Schools to develop resources and teaching materials around environmental education and sustainable development, both of which are increasingly popular subject areas for teachers and students alike.

Next Wednesday, pupils and staff are being asked to pay between 50p and £1 to wear green to school and to get involved in some form of environmental action, such as a biodiversity audit, some planting, or a simple session of outdoor learning.

All of the money raised will be used to help resource environmental projects in schools across the North that will support both teachers, pupils and the entire school community on their eco-journey.

Charlene McKeown, who manages the Eco-Schools NI programme for environ- mental charity, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “I’m glad to say that interest in the environment is at an all-time high among both young people and their teachers. Every school in Northern Ireland is registered as an Eco-School and we’re encouraging as many as possible to take some simple steps towards action.’

“There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that becoming an environmental ‘activist’, even at the most basic level, such as lifting litter or planting a tree, helps individuals, particularly young people to feel less worried about the future, and the results are even more powerful when they take action as part of a community that is important to them, such as their school.’

“We see Wear Green Be Green as an opportunity for schools to visibly demonstrate their environmental aspirations and to have some fun and raise a little money at the same time!”

Zara McCusker, from Twinkl NI said: “We’re so proud of our new environmental teaching resources and of our collaboration with Eco-Schools NI. Teachers are busy people with an awful lot on their plates.

"We very much see our role as one of making life as easy as possible for teachers who’d like to cover more on the environment during their lessons, but who don’t have time to create their own teaching materials and lesson plans from scratch.

"We’re confident that when they see the quality of the resources on our platform teachers will be excited to deliver these highly relevant and engaging learning activities to their students.”

Local News

