Search

24 May 2022

Derry business lured to host Derry Girls cast as location for filming in latest series

"For our Yard to be a part of something so amazing is an honour"

Derry business lured to host Derry Girls cast as location for filming in latest series

Derry's The Yellow Yard hosted the cast and crew of Derry Girls for the day to film the fight scene in the latest series

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

24 May 2022 6:00 PM

The Yellow Yard, on Derry's Palace Street, was selected by producers of the hit Channel 4 series to host filming for a scene in the latest series of Derry Girls.

The independent marketplace sells vintage items from CDs to clothing and every retro item in between. 

With its bright yellow walls and quirky exterior, it was the perfect spot for the Derry Girls to try to get their hands on Fat Boy Slim tickets and subsequently send James outside the Yard to fight for them.

The latest series shows the girls desperately trying to get their hands on Fat Boy Slim tickets

Owners, Katie Blue and Ben Allen, were delighted to be asked to host filming for the day and be a part of the set one Friday.

Ben hopes that the exposure will help their small business thrive and says they are absolutely over the moon to be a part of something so great.

"Derry Girls is going to go down in history," Ben said. "For our Yard to be a part of something so amazing is an honour. People all over the world know about Derry Girls, it's incredible.

"Now that the show is broadcast, it's only really the beginning for us. People have already come in and recognised our yard from the scene. We're on the map thanks to the connection. We couldn't ask for more."

The Derry Girls producers scouted and told the pair that they wanted to use the Yellow Yard as a location for filming.

The final episode of the last series of Derry Girls aired last week

Ben continued: "All I knew about the scene was there was to be a fight. They were very secretive, we didn't know much at all.

"They paid us to close the shop for a day. There were around 100 people here that day, between the cast and the crew, it was unreal. They put loads of fantasy band posters up and we managed to preserve them all."

The Yellow Yard was covered in fantasy band posters for filming that owners Ben and Katie managed to preserve

The cast filmed at their shop on November 20 2021 and the pair managed to keep the secret, not wanting to give away any spoilers. 

"I didn't want to say anything until now, until the episode had aired. It was such a great day and a great experience for all of us, I still can't believe how many times they have to film each scene," Ben laughed.

Katie continued: "I think it's great that they filmed so much in Derry and included so many key spots in the city. Derry Girls really put Derry on the map.

"I'm so excited to see the possibilities the show has made for the younger generation.

Derry student writes university dissertation on Derry Girls

Derry Girl Jamie-Lee to showcase the ‘real Derry’ in new documentary

"We were delighted and so excited to be included. Our colourful walls are thankfully really recognisable so hopefully people will come down and pop in to see us.

"The whole young cast was filming that day, so it was really cool to meet them all. 

"We are so grateful to be asked, it has given us a much needed boost after the last couple of years. Our business is for every generation and we love what we do.

"We love putting our time and energy into building our business creatively and we love having bands films here, too. It is a creative and cultural hub for the community. 

"The Yard is an ex shirt factory, it has all the history in the building, and then you come inside and it is a wonderland of crazy stuff and interesting things.

"It truly is a treasure trove and word of mouth has built our business and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us."

Derry Girls surprise cameo from Chelsea Clinton in emotional finale

Ben added: "I feel proud, very proud indeed."

You can pop down to The Yellow Yard and have a browse at Palace St, Derry, BT48 6PS.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media