Police in Derry appeal for help in finding missing 13-year-old girl

Lena Szulc has not been seen since Thursday
Police in Derry are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "We are growing concerned for missing young person Lena Szulc, who is 13 years old.
"She has not been seen by family since Thursday, 19th May.
"Lena has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black leggings, white Nike trainers and had a cream bag with her.
"If you have any information that would help assist us in locating Lena, please contact 101 quoting reference 670-23/05/22."
