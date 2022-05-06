Assembly Election: Sinn Fein and SDLP look set to return outgoing MLAs

The SDLP and Sinn Fein look set to return their outgoing MLAs to Stormont.
Early indications from the count centtre in Magherafelt show Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy and the SDLP''s Mark H Durkan battling it out to top the poll.
Their running partners, Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) and Ciara Ferguson are also expected to be re-elected.
Political commentators say it is a close call as to who will take the fifth seat with outgoing DUP MLA Gary Middleton facing a challenge from the SDLP's Brian Tierney and Ulster Unionist Ryan McCready.
The number of people who voted in yesterday's election in Foyle was 61%, down slightly on the number who voted in 2017.
Ciara Ferguson celebrates securing the third seat in Foyle, the second Sinn Fein seat in the constituency
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.