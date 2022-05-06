Search

08 May 2022

Assembly Election: Sinn Fein and SDLP look set to return outgoing MLAs

Padraig Delargy (SF) and Mark H Durkan (SDLP) in tight battle to top poll in Foyle constituency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 May 2022 3:33 PM

The SDLP and Sinn Fein look set to return their outgoing MLAs to Stormont.

Early indications from the count centtre in Magherafelt show Sinn Fein's Padraig Delargy and the SDLP''s Mark H Durkan battling it out to top the poll.

Their running partners, Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) and Ciara Ferguson are also expected to be re-elected.

Political commentators say it is a close call as to who will take the fifth seat with outgoing DUP MLA Gary Middleton facing a challenge from the SDLP's Brian Tierney and Ulster Unionist Ryan McCready.

The number of people who voted in yesterday's election in Foyle was 61%, down slightly on the number who voted in 2017.

