08 Mar 2022

Call for budding young Derry actors to audition for Phamtom production

Anyone aged between 14 and 20 who fancies themselves as a singer, actor and dancer are welcome to audition at the Forum

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Mar 2022 12:44 PM

Are you aged 14-20? Interested in acting, singing and dancing?

If you are, the North West’s premier theatre is looking for you.

The Millennium Forum will be holding auditions on March 14 and 15 for its youth production of the hit musical, Phantom Of The Opera which will run at the theatre from August 3 to 6. A host of leading roles are up for grabs including the Phantom and Christine as well as numerous Ensemble roles.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and Producer of Phantom Of The Opera encourages everyone with an interest in performing arts to audition.

He said: “In keeping with our commitment to developing local talent, we are looking for young performers to fill a range of male and female roles. Anyone with an interest in acting, singing and dancing is encouraged to audition.

“Who knows? It could be the start of a promising career in the theatre for some local performers, as many of our previous Youth Musical cast have already gone on to pursue their dreams in performing arts.

“Dennis Grindle, who played Tony in our first production of West Side Story, went on to star as the first Jimmy Rabbett in the West End production of The Commitments. Rachel O’Connor, who played our Sandy in Grease in 2013, went on to the finals of the hit television show, The Voice UK, which led to her landing a role in Michael Flatley’s new show, Dangerous Games, in the West End.

“She is currently touring as backing singer with the pop group, Duran Duran. Her Grease co-star, Dylan Reid, who played Danny, completed a hugely successful run in the hit musical, Once, which went on to tour Korea.

“Many people will also remember Mairead Carlin from our first production of Les Miserables, who has now achieved global success with the hit show, Celtic Woman.”

Mags Anderson, Education Officer, added: “We are calling on all budding actors aged 14 to 20 who can act, dance and sing. We hope to find both new people who want to join us and also young people who have auditioned previously.

“At the audition you will be required to sing a musical theatre song (please bring your own sheet music) and deliver a short monologue (maximum one minute long) plus take part in a dance audition. If you do get a recall, it is vital that you can commit to rehearsals from June right through to the public performances in August.”

Those who make the final cast will become part of an unforgettable project performing The Phantom Of The Opera on the Forum’s stage for four nights from August 3 to 6.

The auditions will take place at the Millennium Forum on March 14 and 15, 4pm-8.30pm.

Auditions must be booked in advance by contacting Mags Anderson. Telephone 028 71272776 or email magsc@millenniumforum.co.uk.

Closing date for Audition request is Wednesday, March 9 at 5pm.

Local News

Council launches leisure survey

Mayor Graham Warke: "This survey aims to find out what people's expectations are when it comes to the sport and leisure activities they would like to engage in."

Derry News

