County Derry villages to benefit from £2.5 million funding

A number of County Derry villages are among those who will benefit from £2.5 million of grant funding after a decision to accept the money was ratified at a full council meeting.

Councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed this evening to accept £2.25 million of external funding and provide £250,000 of matched funding towards a suite of projects.

The scheme sees the continuation of the Village Renewal Schemes, with Dernaflaw, Drumsurn, Magilligan, Burnfoot and Gortnahey all set to benefit.

Dernaflaw will be getting a new multi-use games area (MUGA), while nearby Drumsurn will see the delivery of a long-awaited community portacabin.

A new MUGA will also be installed in Magilligan, while Burnfoot will see an upgrade to their sports pitch and playing facilities.

In Gortnahey, formal walking and cycling paths are to be constructed, with associated lighting and a direct road link between the village and the community facilities.

Project B, the Restore and Reactivate grant, will address 'current or imminent dereliction', improve the appearance of villages and community life and facilities.

Dungiven, Kilrea, Ballykelly, Greysteel, Garvagh and Castlerock have all been deemed eligible to receive the funding.

In addition, Dungiven and Garvagh also qualify for support under Project C, which will see the installation of additional active travel infrastructure in the towns.

At tonight's meeting, councillors unanimously agreed to match the funding and proceed with the plans.

“This really is welcome news; a major cash injection for towns and villages right across the Causeway Coast and Glens area,” said Cllr John McAuley.

“I think, for once, hopefully, nobody is going to be able to complain, because of the range of projects here. I think everybody can see something for people in their area.”

“It's very welcome news Mayor. It's great to see this money going into rural communities right across the district,” added Cllr Cara McShane.