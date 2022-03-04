Search

04 Mar 2022

Republican Sinn Féin to hold Keenan commemoration

The group will hold a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday.

The Sean Keenan monument in the Bogside.

A commemoration for a veteran Derry republican who died in 1993 is set to be held in the city this weekend.

Sean Keenan was a former chairperson of the Derry Citizens Defence Association between July and October 1969, and was made honorary president of Republican Sinn Féin in the late 1980s.

The latter organisation will commemorate him on Sunday, March 6 at his memorial in the Bogside, where wreaths will be laid at the monument as well as the Bloody Sunday memorial.

Martin Kelly, of Omagh, will speak at the event.

