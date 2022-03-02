Search

'Unionists not welcome' says councillor after Irish unity walk at Council site

A 'Walk for Unity' event was held at Davagh Forest at the weekend.

Cllr Meta Graham said the event left her feeling 'not welcome' as a unionist.

Liam Tunney

A Mid Ulster councillor has said a political event held at a Council site was a clear signal that unionists are 'not welcome'.

UUP councillor and Assembly election candidate, Meta Graham, made the comment at a full meeting of Mid Ulster District Council last week.

She was speaking ahead of a 'Walk for Irish Unity' event that was held on Saturday at Davagh Forest, a Council-owned facility between Draperstown and Cookstown.

The event, organised by Mid Ulster Sinn Féin, encouraged people from across South Derry and East Tyrone to meet at Davagh Forest to 'show support for Irish unity'.

Cllr Graham said she had planned to bring her grandchildren to Davagh on Saturday, but that she would not 'feel very comfortable' doing so.

“I've been contacted by several constituents asking what kind of a council we had to allow this sort of thing to take place,” she told the meeting.

“It seems that, at the moment, anyone can do whatever they like outdoors, in open space, on Council property.

“Many councillors have spoken in this chamber about the need for neutrality and shared spaces, so people don't feel uncomfortable or intimidated.

“I would like to say it works both ways. I am paying to go to a Council-owned facility, and I'm telling you right now that I don't feel very comfortable about it.

“I can't take advantage of the day we had planned because I have absolutely no desire to be caught up in the middle of a political event with my grandchildren.

“Council needs to have a good look at what they are condoning and the message they are giving to the general public, which is that not everyone, and particularly the unionist community, are not welcome.”

In response, a Council official said a policy only existed for indoor areas of council property.

“The policy was brought through Council at the tail end of last year and approved by the P& R Committee,” they said.

“It is very clear that it extends only to the hire of facilities and booking of the rooms therein. It is silent about outdoor and open recreational space.

“That space which is ordinarily open to the public and public access and use and where bookings are not required, the policing for that for us would be nigh on impossible.

“I understand the comments and sentiments from Cllr Graham but our job is to apply the policy agreed by the Council,” they added.

