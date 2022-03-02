Search

02 Mar 2022

Council to write to local Eurovision contestant Brooke

A civic reception could also be held for the Bellaghy star.

Council to write to local Eurovision contestant Brooke

Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Pic by Andres Poveda.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

02 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Mid Ulster District Council are to write a letter of congratulations and support to local singer and performer Brooke Scullion.

The Bellaghy woman will represent Ireland in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin later this year after winning the RTÉ Eurosong competition last month.

At a full meeting of Mid Ulster District Council last week, Cllr Ian Milne proposed the Council write to Brooke to express their congratulations at the achievement.

“I want to take this opportunity to personally congratulate Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy, who was chosen to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest,” he said.

Derry girl Brooke backed for Eurovision win

The Bellaghy woman has been backed in to 50/1.

“It's a great achievement and Mid Ulster Council should be very proud of having such talent in our area.

“I'd ask that on behalf of this Council, you write to Brooke Scullion to pass on our congratulations and wish her well in the competition in May.

“I also propose we have a civic reception for her either before or after the song contest.”

Council Chair Paul McLean said he would be happy to have a letter sent to the former St Patrick's College, Maghera student, but any civic reception would have to go through the normal channels.

Brooke says Eurovision dream has been 'surreal'

The Bellaghy woman is now settling in for the hard work of representing Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media