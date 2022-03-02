Council to write to local Eurovision contestant Brooke

Mid Ulster District Council are to write a letter of congratulations and support to local singer and performer Brooke Scullion.

The Bellaghy woman will represent Ireland in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin later this year after winning the RTÉ Eurosong competition last month.

At a full meeting of Mid Ulster District Council last week, Cllr Ian Milne proposed the Council write to Brooke to express their congratulations at the achievement.

“I want to take this opportunity to personally congratulate Brooke Scullion from Bellaghy, who was chosen to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest,” he said.

“It's a great achievement and Mid Ulster Council should be very proud of having such talent in our area.

“I'd ask that on behalf of this Council, you write to Brooke Scullion to pass on our congratulations and wish her well in the competition in May.

“I also propose we have a civic reception for her either before or after the song contest.”

Council Chair Paul McLean said he would be happy to have a letter sent to the former St Patrick's College, Maghera student, but any civic reception would have to go through the normal channels.