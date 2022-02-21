Search

21 Feb 2022

Derry girl Brooke backed for Eurovision win

The Bellaghy woman has been backed in to 50/1.

Brooke Scullion will be Ireland's entry in Turin.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Feb 2022 4:40 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

County Derry's Brooke Scullion has already been backed by some enthusiastic Eurovision punters after she was confirmed as Ireland’s entrant for this year’s event in Italy.

The Bellaghy singer, who first found fame as a finalist on the UK version of The Voice in 2020, saw off competition from five other acts when she was chosen on RTE's Late Late Eurosong special and will now fly the flag in Turin in a bid to end a 26-year wait for a Eurovision victory.

A remastered version of Scullion's 'That's Rich' surfaced this week and while Ireland remain amongst the outsiders, BoyleSports have trimmed the odds on them winning the contest for an eighth time this year into 50/1 from 66/1, which would put them two clear of Sweden in the all-time records.

Hosts Italy are the early favourites at a much shorter 2/1 to top the leaderboard again, while the chances of a first UK victory at Eurovision since 1997 are rated at 22/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It's been a long wait, but if Brooke Scullion wins in Turin there will certainly be a few locals in her area who will have more than one reason to celebrate after snapping up some big early odds.

"She was a 66/1 shot to win this year’s Eurovision, but we’ve already had to clip her into 50/1 following a bit of early support, so it'll be interesting to see where she stands when more of the songs are revealed.”

