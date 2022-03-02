County Derry man takes £10,000 Tipping Point jackpot

A Dungiven man has walked away with £10,000 after landing the jackpot in the popular ITV game show Tipping Point.

Brendan Colgan appeared on the show last Thursday and managed to clinch the top prize in dramatic circumstances while playing his final counter.

After a slow start, the County Derry native made his mark with a turn that included special 'double' and 'mystery prize' counters.

The latter landed Brendan an outdoor cinema experience and he pushed on to take the lead heading into the head-to-head with a total of £1,400.

However, a strong performance from his opponent during the head-to-head saw the Dungiven man trailing by £200 going into the final question, which he passed to his opponent.

After she answered incorrectly, Brendan landed nine counters on the final drop to take his place in the final.

Before taking on the final round, the 37-year-old told host Ben Shephard that he wanted to win the money so he could go travelling.

“I really love to travel, so next on my bucket list is Japan. My wife and I would love to go there,” he said.

Again, Brendan made viewers wait for the finale, working the jackpot counter to the very edge of the step.

He picked up another 'mystery prize' counter in his penultimate turn, with his final drop tipping the jackpot counter over the edge, much to his delight.

Brendan walked away with the show's £10,000 jackpot in his pocket, along with an outdoor cinema experience and a narrow boat trip as mystery prizes.

The father-to-be said it was a 'perfect' day.

“It couldn't have gone any better,” he said.

“It feels amazing. That £10,000 will come in so handy with the new baby on the way.”