25 Feb 2022

County Derry artist returning to exhibition circuit

A new exhibition is set to run in Belfast.

County Derry artist returning to exhibition circuit

Kilrea artist Adrian Margey.

After a two year hiatus from physical exhibitions due to Covid-19 restrictions, Portstewart based artist Adrian Margey originally from Kilrea, is looking forward to his return to the exhibition circuit with a major solo exhibition running at Titanic Hotel Belfast from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27.

During lockdown, Margey’s series of online home-schooling tutorials and popular virtual exhibitions filmed in his Portstewart home earned him a large following on social media but the artist is now eager to return to in-person events.

This eclectic ‘come back’ exhibition at Titanic Hotel will showcase a wide variety of the artist’s enigmatic work. From large-scale canvases in his bold contemporary style to smaller, impressionistic works using naturalistic colours, collectors and art lovers are in for a visual treat.

Depictions of Belfast, North Coast, Glens of Antrim and the Mournes have inspired much of this new collection. Representations of traditional Irish musicians and dancers add another layer to this enticing collection.

“I’m extremely excited to re-launch physical in-person exhibitions again. This exhibition is a celebration of the landscape and natural beauty of Northern Ireland," said Adrian.

"I think as a result of lockdowns when many were unable to visit favourite beauty spots, there is a wider appreciation for the great outdoors and I’m hopeful that my new collection will resonate with visitors on that level.

"Drawing Office One at Titanic Hotel floods with natural northern light and lends itself perfectly to showcasing my diverse new collection. I will be on hand throughout the course of the exhibition to discuss the work on show.”

The exhibition is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Department for Communities through the Creative Individuals Recovery Programme.

Opening times as follows: Friday, February 25: 6pm – 9pm / Saturday, February 26: 11am – 8pm & Sunday, February 27: 11am – 6pm. Admission is free.

For more information telephone Margey’s Portrush studio on 07841593762 or visit www.adrianmargey.com

Local News

