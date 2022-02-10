National award for County Derry speech therapist

A speech and language therapist from Kilrea has been recognised by national charity, Parkinson’s UK Northern Ireland, for her commitment to supporting people whose voices have been affected by the condition, in its annual volunteering awards.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and an estimated 145,000 people are currently living with the condition in the UK, with 3,900 living in Northern Ireland.

With more than 40 potential symptoms, everyone’s experience of Parkinson’s is different. These symptoms, such as lack of sleep, anxiety and stiffness are always there and can impact everyday tasks, and there is no cure.

But volunteers like Karla O’Boyle, are helping people living with the condition manage their speech better.

Across Northern Ireland, Karla has been running a specialist online programme called, ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ along with two other speech and language therapists from Northern Ireland, Rachael Dunwoody and Lucy Elliott.

The programme brings together people living with Parkinson’s and helps them manage their speech difficulties, giving practical tips and advice.

Karla has spoken about how the participants are what makes the role so rewarding.

“We learn a lot from people living with Parkinson’s," she said.

"From their attitudes and how they respond and live with their Parkinson’s. There’s such a wide range of people taking part, I love to listen to their life stories! We don’t do it for any gain, but it means a lot to have been given this award.”

All three volunteers have spoken about their surprise at being nominated. Rachael Dunwoody who is from Armagh said: “I feel really humbled.

"The feedback has always been great but this nomination affirmed that the participants have found it helpful. It’s lovely to hear that they have benefited from the programme.”

Lucy Elliott, who lives in Comber, explained why she volunteers.

“It’s really valuable for the participants to express themselves and a lot of them don’t get the opportunity to practice that level of good communication with others, in a place that is safe and inclusive,” she said.

Nicola Moore, Country Director of Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland , said: “Volunteers are at the centre of everything we do and we simply could not do what we do without them.

"We had more than 170 volunteers nominated across the UK for awards this year, our biggest ever response. It truly shows how creative, driven and vital volunteers are to the Parkinson’s community and I’d like to thank Karla, along with Rachael and Lucy, for everything they do to help those affected by Parkinson’s.”

If you are interested in volunteering for Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland, there are a number of ways you can get involved. For more information visit: parkinson.org.uk/volunteering

You can also register your interest in future ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ programmes by contacting Anne Donnelly, Area Development with Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland, by emailing, adonnelly@parkinsons.org.uk.