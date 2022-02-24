Year 12 pupils from local secondary schools recently visited Northern Regional College’s Magherafelt campus to learn more about vocational courses and apprenticeship opportunities available on their doorstep.

The College hosted a series of ‘taster’ sessions in joinery, engineering and civil engineering, motor vehicle and hairdressing. Pupils from St Pius X College, Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt and Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle attended two practical sessions in their chosen subjects.

As well as getting some ‘hands on’ experience in the College’s well-equipped workshops, they had an opportunity to meet lecturers and current students to learn more about the courses in the different curriculum areas.



Gabriela Berzina who studies at Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt.

Sperrin Integrated College pupil, Gabriela Berzina, said she felt the taster sessions were a good idea.

“I enjoy practical subjects so this was a chance to see what is available and get a better understanding of what is involved in the different subjects,” she said.

Cahir Speers, who is a pupil at St Pius X College, said he enjoyed seeing around the workshop and talking to current trainees, who helped show them around.

Darrell Green is a first-year motor vehicle trainee at the College who impressed his employer, MB Autos, so much during a placement that he was offered a job.

During the taster session in the motor vehicle workshop, Darrell demonstrated how to use an ECU (Electronic Control Unit) to diagnose faults in a vehicle.

He admitted that he was still undecided but after the taster session, he would consider doing a motor vehicle maintenance course.

For further details visit www.nrc.ac.uk.