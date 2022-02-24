Search

24 Feb 2022

Claudy teacher honoured at Mayor's civic reception

Aine was honoured for excellence in special needs education.

Claudy teacher honoured at Mayor's civic reception

Aine Mellon receiving her award.

24 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

A Claudy teacher who won a national teaching award last year has been honoured at a civic reception.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke hosted the civic reception to recognise the four local winners at the Pearson National Teaching Awards for 2021.

Among them was Aine Mellon, a teacher at St Patrick's and St Brigid's College in Claudy.

Aine won the prestigious teaching award for 'Excellence in Special Needs Education'.

The other winners were Marie Lindsay, the former principal of St Mary's College in the city, who won the award for lifetime achievement and Lisneal College's Michael Allen who was awarded the Head Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School category.

The Development Team at the North West Regional College were also successful in the Further Education Team of the Year category.

The Awards were established in 1998 by David Lord Puttnam CBE as a means of recognising and celebrating excellence in education.

Speaking at Wednesday evening's civic reception, the Mayor praised all the winners.

"I was proud to recognise the outstanding and inspirational contribution the four local prize winners recognised in this year's awards have made to the lives of young people in the City and District," said Mayor Warke. 

"The influence of a good teacher can last a lifetime, they show a real interest in who we are, listen to our thoughts, inspire us to learn and encourage us to achieve our best, no matter what our goals are.

"On behalf of everyone in the City and District I want to thank you for the positive impact you have had on so many lives and congratulate you on this prestigious recognition," he added.

