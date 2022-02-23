Funding to tackle rural isolation in County Derry communities

Community groups across the Sperrins are celebrating this week after being awarded over £400,000 in National Lottery funding to deliver a health and wellbeing project to those over 55 in the rural area.

The grant of £450,172 will be used for the Collective Approach to Rural Exclusion (CARE) project which is set to be delivered in the Park, Donemana, Artigarvan and Plumbridge areas.

The four year funding will enable the project partners to work jointly to deliver a health and wellbeing project for the over 55 + age group.

Participants will be encouraged to take part in activities that will connect people with services in the community and promote volunteering.

It is hoped the project will also improve health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and loneliness, build friendships, increase confidence, and make people feel part of their community.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We’re delighted to support this project which is providing activities to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in this rural area and bringing them together to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“National Lottery players raise more than £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like this, and they can be proud to know that it is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”

Caroline Lynch, lead coordinator of the CARE Project said: “Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund, people living in the rural Sperrin DEA will have access to a fantastic range of health and wellbeing activities and services.

"This is a great opportunity for people living in rural areas to become involved in their communities helping to develop the project, volunteer their skills, and ensure that the project is addressing their needs.”