Double Celtic Champion Shifra dancing her way to success

A teenage girl from County Derry has danced her way to success after being crowned double Celtic Champion in a prestigious dance competition.

Shifra Duddy competed in the Celtic Masters Dance Competition at the start of February and returned home with two titles.

The 13 year-old was awarded first place in her Pro-Am (Professional-Amateur dance partnership) and also scooped the top spot in her solo event.

The Drumsurn teenager, who dances with Limavady-based OMD Dance, has only been with the team for three years.

Shifra's proud mum Pamela said although her daughter has tried other dance schools over the years, she 'really took to it' when she joined OMD Dance, run by Orla Dixon.

“Orla started taking dance classes in St Matthew's Primary School in Drumsurn and Shifra absolutely fell in love with Orla and the class – she just really took to it,” said Pamela.

Just six months after joining, Shifra got her first taste of the competitive dance scene when she had great success at the Ulster Championships.

Unfortunately, a few months later lockdown hit and in-person classes were replaced with online classes, via Zoom.

Shifra in action on the dance floor.

Despite this, Pamela said Shifra never lost interest and continued to push herself during every virtual session.

“She said to me 'when I'm able to dance again, I want to do it all',” continued Pamela.

“She attends classes on a Wednesday and Saturday and she never stops in between times – she's dancing all the time. She has four brothers and in a houseful of boys it's usually all football but now it's all about the dancing.

“Shifra's been like this since she was wee. She's done ballet and Irish dancing but she never really found what she was looking for until she met Orla.”

With two titles under her belt, Shifra now has two competitions to look forward to, including the European Dance Masters in Ballybofey in April and the World Dance Masters in Blackpool in July.

Pamela continued: “Shifra is a very quiet wee girl but she seems to really express herself on the dancefloor – she just lets herself out. We are extremely proud of her and all her achievements.”

Shifra also expressed her delight at her success and paid tribute to her dance teacher.

“It was a great feeling when my name was called out when the winners were being announced at the competition,” said Shifra, adding: “I really enjoyed taking part.

“Orla is just like a second mammy to us. She puts in so much effort and hours to train us and make us the best we can be,” she added.

St Patrick's College in Dungiven also commended Shifra, a year nine pupil at the school, in a post on its social media page.

“A fantastic achievement which no doubt requires a considerable time commitment in training and performance alongside school work – well done Shifra, everyone is so proud of you. Keep up the good work,” read the post.